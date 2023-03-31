Drug Take Back event

The METRICH Enforcement Unit will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration and other local law enforcement to present another community Prescription Take Back event.

 

MANSFIELD -- On Saturday April 22, the METRICH Enforcement Unit will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local law enforcement to present another Prescription Take Back event for the community.

This event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.

