MANSFIELD -- A national economy roiled by rising inflation, including record-high fuel prices, may be beginning to show in local sales tax revenues.
April's sales tax report, based on receipts from January, was just 2 percent better than the same month in 2021, a drop from a year-over-year increase that was running 14 to 15 percent better, according to Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero.
It comes as inflation remains at a 40-year high and national gas price averages on Tuesday were at $4.37 per gallon according to AAA, a 17-cent spike in the past week.
"Keeping in mind if inflation's at 8.5 percent and your sales tax, which was doing 14 to 15 percent better, all of a sudden was only 2 percent better the next month ... there is certainly some cause for concern the economy is slowing down," Vero said.
"They would certainly seem to be tracking with the inflation as we headed into 2022," he said. "It took quite a dip as to how we were doing for the first quarter (which were based on sales in October, November and December).
"If you look at Q1 2022 in comparison to Q1 2021, we were 14.5 percent better as a whole. And (in) just one month, we dropped to 11.72 percent. And the reason for that is we were only 2.26 percent better in April 2022 than April 2021," he said.
The consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago, according to the Labor Department report released Tuesday. It marked the fastest increase since January 1982 when inflation hit 8.4 percent.
Richland County Auditor Pat Dropsey cautioned commissioners in the fall of 2021 to keep the potential impact of continuing inflation as they prepared their general fund budget.
"We haven't experienced inflation like this in a long time. As the price of products increase, people may spend less. I don't know yet how it will affect sales tax revenue," Dropsey said in November.
The county received $24.216 million in sales tax revenue in 2021 and commissioners basically budgeted the same amount in 2022.
On a brighter note, commissioners said expenses were in line with expectations.
"We are 3.75 percent more on the expense side, which makes sense, as of April 2022 as compared to 2021," Vero said.
"What I like to look at is where were we on the appropriation spent side? April 2022 year to date, we are at 32 percent. Through April 2021, we were at 31.62 percent.
"So we're pretty much on pace, which is good. That's what I like to look at more than anything -- the percentage of appropriation spent on a year-to-year comparison. So we're about 32 and 32," Vero said.