Thinking Money for Kids was developed by the American Library Association Public Programs Office in collaboration with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, whose support made this exhibition possible.
MANSFIELD — Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will host a traveling exhibition designed to teach kids and their families about money, thanks to a competitive national grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
Thinking Money for Kids is a new multimedia experience for children ages 7 to 11, as well as their parents, caregivers, and educators. The interactive exhibit uses games, activities, and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values, such as fairness, responsibility, and charitableness.
In June, the Library is offering additional children’s and teen programs that reinforce the concepts presented in the exhibit. Information about these programs can be found at www.mrcpl.org.
The exhibit will be on display at the Main Library, along with a series of related special events, from May 23 to June 20. The Main Library is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Mansfield is one of 50 sites selected to host Thinking Money for Kids on its two-year tour of the United States.
“The understanding of how money works is vital for youth as they develop skills they will use throughout their lives," Katie Gatten, the Library’s Youth Services Coordinator states. "We encourage people of all ages to explore Thinking Money for Kids, and we’re excited to partner with local community members to present programs that will foster good money habits.”
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.