Natasha M. Grau receives her Saved by the Belt honor from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

MARION – Mount Gilead resident Natasha M. Grau joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on state Route 100 in Marion County on April 15.

