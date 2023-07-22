SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP – A 57-year-old Canton motorcyclist was killed and two other people, including a toddler, were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Wayne County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Gerald A. Siegel was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Harley D. Gallagher, 25, of Smithville, and her 2-year-old passenger of the same address were transported via ground to Akron Children’s Hospital.
According to the Patrol, on Saturday, July 22 at 10:54 a.m., the Wooster Post was notified of a two-vehicle serious-injury crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Pres’ Vannes’ Drive in Sugar Creek Township.
The investigation revealed a green 1995 Dodge Caravan was crossing the median from the U.S. 30 east lanes via the Pres’ Vannes’ Drive access road. A silver 2003 Harley Davidson FXDL Dyna Low Rider was west on US30 in the right lane.
The Patrol stated the Dodge, having a posted yield sign, failed to yield the right-of-way and attempted to cross the west lanes of U.S. 30 when it was struck on the passenger side by the motorcycle. The Dodge rotated and overturned onto its driver’s side partially off the northwest corner of the intersection. The motorcycle came to rest off the road just west of the Dodge.
Siegel, the motorcyclist, was helmeted and properly endorsed, the Patrol reported. Gallagher was seat-belted at the time of the crash and her passenger was in a child safety seat.
The incident, including whether speed or impairment played a role in the crash, remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Dalton Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, East Wayne Fire and EMS, the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, and Bear’s Towing.