Motorcycles

Motocycle safety is never out of fashion.

 Submitted by Lee Hale

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23.

Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership.

