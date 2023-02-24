MANSFIELD -- Cassidy Gillum had twin daughters born prematurely three years ago.
She told Richland County commissioners on Thursday that Richland Newhope's early intervention program made all the difference in the world.
"I had Help Me Grow come out to the house to see them monthly and it's been nothing but a blessing to our family. They know so much," said the stay-at-home mom, who had a son seven months ago.
"(The twins) have come so far. You could never even tell they were born early. If you met them today, they know their ABCs, they can count to 15. They know their colors and shapes. It's amazing to me how far they've come. So it's been nothing but a blessing," Gillum said.
Gillum came with officials from Richland Newhope as commissioners proclaimed March "Developmental Disability Awareness Month" in the county.
"It's really our intent to encourage people to recognize everybody for their abilities and the contribution that they can make," Commissioner Cliff Mears said during the proclamation.
"It's really to foster and support opportunities, including education, housing, employment and recreational activities," Mears said.
Troy Smith, manager of community education for Newhope, outlined a calendar of events planned during the month, including the annual Bowling Awareness Event March 1 at Lex Lanes.
"I know (commissioners) are coming out for bowling," Smith said, pointing out Commissioner Tony Vero was on the winning team last year.
Vero said with a laugh, "I had a ringer. Can you get me another ringer this year?"
Commissioner Cliff Mears attempted to explain.
"For the record, (Vero) beat me by one pin," he said with a laugh.
Smith said the event includes students from public and private junior high schools, as well as commissioners and other area elected leaders.
"We will team up these (adults) with the students, some of whom have a disability and some of whom don't.
"We're really looking at inclusion here and just an event for all. We put about five bowlers on a team and it's just a great time for conversation and engagement with each other," Smith said.
Richland Newhope supports children and adults with disabilities throughout their lifetimes. In 2022, the agency provided services and support to more than 1,300 local residents, working with 110 local providers.
Operated by the Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Newhope is funded through local tax dollars, as well as state and federal funds. Local tax levies provide 40 percent of Newhope's total budget.
Newhope Supt. Michele Giess provided an update on fundraising and plans for the $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All planned at the City of Mansfield park off Hillcrest Street.
"I think we are on track for a spring (groundbreaking)," Giess said. "We're well on our way for fundraising and getting a big chunk of the park done this year."
The ADA-compliant park will feature five age-appropriate zones with equipment and opportunities to "enhance a child's mobility and sensory skills, challenge athletic users, support senior citizen activities and unite families," organizers said.
County commissioners last summer committed $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the 20-acre park.
"Until you see one of these inclusive parks, you really can't grasp how different it is from the traditional parks that existed when I grew up," Mears said during a fundraising kickoff event in August.
"It's so heavily used by people of all abilities. It swells your heart to see parents and siblings, with all kinds of different abilities be able to play together and have a nice outdoor experience," he said.
A consortium of three organizations -- the City of Mansfield, Newhope and the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development's Community Development Group (RCDG) worked with equipment vendors to select the planned equipment.
The park is centrally located within the city's largest residential areas and is within a short distance of Newhope Raintree, Catalyst Life Services Rehab Center, medical offices and the YMCA of North Central Ohio.
