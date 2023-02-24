Michelle Geiss

Michelle Giess, the superintendent for Richland Newhope, speaks last summer during a fundraising luncheon for the $5.4 million Sterkel Community Park for All. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Cassidy Gillum had twin daughters born prematurely three years ago.

She told Richland County commissioners on Thursday that Richland Newhope's early intervention program made all the difference in the world.

