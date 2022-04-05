Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Susan Cooper, 46, is 5-5, 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for aggravated trafficking in drugs. Authorities say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser
Ha Karius Taylor
Ha Karius Taylor, 30, is 5-10, 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for an arson registration violation. Officials say Taylor has ties to the Mansfield area.
Loni Scott
Loni Scott, 48, is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for a parole violation on a domestic violence. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Ashland areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.
