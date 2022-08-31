featured Most Wanted includes fugitives facing escape & gun-related charges From Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Special to Richland Source Aug 31, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — A woman sought on an original charge of escape and a man with a gun-related offense are among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.This was the list compiled by local authorities. Close 1 of 4 Alayah Cordel Alayah Cordel, 24, is 5-foot-4, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought for escape. Authorities say she has ties to the Mansfield area. 