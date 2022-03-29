featured Most Wanted includes 4 men with drug, domestic violence charges From Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Special to Richland Source Mar 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking four men, all with Mansfield ties, in this week's Most Wanted list. Close 1 of 4 Loni Scott Loni Scott, 48, is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for a parole violation on a domestic violence. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Ashland areas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arlie Burns Arlie Burns, 38, is 6-3, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a bond revocation on a aggravated possession of drugs charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mitchell Fleming Mitchell Fleming, 56, is 5-10, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He is sought for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Isaiah Slone Isaiah Slone, 22, is 5-11, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for trafficking in fentanyl. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Maple Heights areas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALLERY: Most Wanted March 29 1 of 4 Loni Scott Loni Scott, 48, is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for a parole violation on a domestic violence. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Ashland areas. Arlie Burns Arlie Burns, 38, is 6-3, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a bond revocation on a aggravated possession of drugs charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area. Mitchell Fleming Mitchell Fleming, 56, is 5-10, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He is sought for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas. Isaiah Slone Isaiah Slone, 22, is 5-11, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for trafficking in fentanyl. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Maple Heights areas. Loni Scott, 48, is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for a parole violation on a domestic violence. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Ashland areas.Arlie Burns, 38, is 6-3, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a bond revocation on a aggravated possession of drugs charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.Mitchell Fleming, 56, is 5-10, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He is sought for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411, or visit www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/fugitives. Reward money is available, but tipsters also can remain anonymous. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeffery Siron Jason Bowman Mansfield Crime Criminal Law Politics Authorities Fugitive Reward Money Eye Rape Derek A. Lawrence Hair Aaron Blystone Ashland Jason Ryder Violation Official Tie Ministries List Charles Anderson Bradley Foote Tipster Whereabouts Keyword Medicine Anatomy Disability Weapon Jerome Clemons Law Jason Ramsey Sex Offender Bryce Stokes Todd Lyons Bust Drug Police Metrich Assault Matthew Buffington Antoine Bentley Brandon Burton Crawford County Darius Jones Offender Charge Marcus Jones Sex Eric Chance Jason Smith Probation Kayne Perry Darian Hill Weaponry Firearm Sergio Gamble Motor Vehicle Shawn Thomas Involuntary Manslaughter Norwalk James Bailey Jr. Robert Mcdowell Phillip Fromm Jarrod Staton Crawford & Ashland County David Renner Jasmine Wogerman William Smith Ashland Counties Jason Harris Gary Murphy Charles Mccarty Ii Gun Brandon Sylvester Jeanette Sykes Wanted Most Wanted Brandon Kennard Emily Worley Authority Dion Cornelius Amanda Brausey Stephen Perry Jeremy Lawrence Woman Michael Cochran Jr. James Davis Teen Toledo Tyrone Moses Robert Tooms Jr. Cameron Adams William Campbell Dylan Graber Michael Bond Steven Smith Conan Payne Possession Of Drugs Ohio Mansfield, Oh Mansfield, Ohio Conveyance Morris Gray Christopher Prince Jody Hazen Chris Gordon Possession Defendant Ecvepzar Material Witness Bradley Baker Shelby Jermaine Hawthorne Jerry George Jr. Lloyd Boreman Jacob Morton Military Steven Symsick Tracy Cottrell Felony John Hansgen Robbery Eric King Sue Camp Morris Terry Antonio Hobbs Jeffery Collins Domestic Violence Willard And Huron County Reward Tyler Morley Corey Motley Giovanni Sweet Loni Scott Mitchell Fleming Trending Grand Jury finds justifiable use of deadly force in fatal July 29 shooting by Mansfield Police Madison High School releases honor roll list Take a look at East Main Street Shelby in 1907 Mansfield native promoted to Senior Director of Operations for Walmart’s East Business Unit Mark Willeke Lucas student learns the road to success rolls through ingenuity Miller City's 1950 state title team created a magical memory Ontario food services manager Eva Harmon to retire after 37 years Chris Hiner besting 17,396,334 other entrants in NCAA basketball tournament challenge Fishing heats up as water temperatures rise Explore Open Jobs Job Mind Body Align LLC and MBAwareness is hiring for a Mindfulness Social-Emotional Learning Educator Updated May 11, 2021 Comments Job Title: Mindfulness Social-Emotional Learning Educator Job Richland Source is hiring a Community Development Reporter Updated Jan 31, 2022 Comments Company Mission, Vision & Culture Admin RICHLAND COUNTY AUTO TITLE OFFICE DEPUTY CLERKS Updated Mar 24, 2022 Comments OPEN POSITIONS – AUTO TITLE DEPUTY CLERK Obituaries Russell Dean Neivel Carol Shope Mark Willeke Donald James Ricker Diane L. Mathews