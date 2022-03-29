Most Wanted graphic

MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking four men, all with Mansfield ties, in this week's Most Wanted list.

Loni Scott, 48, is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for a parole violation on a domestic violence. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Ashland areas.

Arlie Burns, 38, is 6-3, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a bond revocation on a aggravated possession of drugs charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Mitchell Fleming, 56, is 5-10, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He is sought for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.

People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411, or visit www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/fugitives. Reward money is available, but tipsters also can remain anonymous.

