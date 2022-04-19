Most Wanted graphic

MANSFIELD — A 20-year-old man facing a gun charge, and a woman charged with a drug offense are among the individuals sought this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

GALLERY: Most Wanted April 19, 2022

1 of 4

Isaiah Rogers, 20, is 6-foot-2, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for improper discharge of a firearm. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Kayla Jung, 31, is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is sought for a probation violation on a possession of cocaine charge. 

Mitchell Fleming, 56, is 5-10, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He is wanted for aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.

Kevin Thomas, 32, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on a trafficking cocaine charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.

People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411, or visit www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/fugitives. Reward money is available, but tipsters also can remain anonymous.

Tags