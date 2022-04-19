featured Most Wanted includes 20-year-old man facing a gun charge From Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Special to Richland Source Apr 19, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD — A 20-year-old man facing a gun charge, and a woman charged with a drug offense are among the individuals sought this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Close 1 of 4 Isaiah Rogers Isaiah Rogers, 20, is 6-foot-2, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is sought for improper discharge of a firearm. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kayla Jung Kayla Jung, 31, is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.Kevin Thomas, 32, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on a trafficking cocaine charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411, or visit www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/fugitives. Reward money is available, but tipsters also can remain anonymous. Trending 2022 Final Friday concert series announced for the Brickyard in Mansfield 15-year-old killed in Mansfield shooting Friday afternoon Mansfield fabrication company seeks to relocate to industrial park near airport Pastor says 'The church is open' after vandalism in Fredericktown Open Source: Picnic shelter coming to the B&O Bike Trail U.S. Rep. 