MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Emergency Management Agency hosted an Open House on Wednesday morning for more than 60 community partners and elected officials.
EMA Director Rebecca Owens and Sarah Potes, Administrative Assistant, provided updates on several EMA projects.
"Today's event is an opportunity to thank our community partners and elected officials for their support in non-disaster and disaster times," Owens said. "We also want to build awareness of the EMA so when bad weather strikes there is a better understanding of who we are and how we can serve Richland County."
Information was shared on storm damage from recent weather events, the solar eclipse and county tornado sirens.
A new resident self-reporting database was introduced to visitors. This database will allow Richland County residents to go online and report damage for future disasters. Residents will still have the option to contact First Call-211 to report damage.
This summer, EMA will be partnering with Richland Newhope Industries Ready for Hire project for transitional age youth.
Richland County Citizen Corps Council, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), and the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) function under the umbrella of the EMA.
These groups along w/the HAM Radio club assist the EMA with disaster response/preparedness for bad weather, pandemics, and large community events such as vaccine clinics. CERT, MRC, and the Ham Radio are volunteer organizations.
The EMA is responsible for disaster activities including mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.
The EMA reports to the Richland County Commissioners, is a state agency of the Ohio EMA under the Department of Public Safety, and under FEMA is an agency of the US Department of Homeland Security.