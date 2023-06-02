MMHA

The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority is located at 88 W. Third St. in Mansfield. The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority operates and administers subsidized housing across Richland County, mostly with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. 

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Director Steve Andrews said the agency is underspending in most areas of its budget, with the exception of voucher payments.

The MMHA administers 1,911 federally-funded housing vouchers for Richland County residents. The number of vouchers the agency receives, as well as its funding amounts, are determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

