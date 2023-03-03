8CE9F9DF-028A-406D-AACC-A599220B4348.jpeg

Barbara Fulton, who was appointed to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Feb. 8, and Steve Andrews, who was recently reinstated as the agency's executive director, during a March 3 board meeting.

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board voted to Friday to reinstate recently terminated executive director Steve Andrews, against the advice of its then-legal counsel. 

Board members voted 3-1 to reinstate Andrews, who was terminated by a 3-0 vote on Jan. 24. Chairwoman Kathy Shambre and board members Ron Biddle and Barbara Fulton voted in favor of the reinstatement. Board vice chair Sarah Hairston voted against it.

Ron Biddle and Kathy Shambre listen to concerns from the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority's former legal counsel, Andrew Burton.
Attorney Andrew Burton speaks with Mansfield Law Director John Spon (not pictured) during a meeting of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority. 
Barbara Fulton was appointed to the MMHA board by Mayor Tim Theaker on Feb. 8. 

