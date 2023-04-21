MANSFIELD – A 15-year-old child was recovered and returned to their guardian after the Wednesday arrest of a sex offender in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Brian Moroney, 21, was arrested on April 19 in the 2400 block of Trimble Road in Mansfield, the NOVFTF stated.
During the arrest, a 15-year-old who was with Moroney, and previously reported missing to the Mansfield Police Department, was recovered by officers and returned to their guardian. Moroney was subsequently transported to the Richland County Jail and booked on his outstanding charges.
“Protecting our communities, and specifically our youth, from predators needs to be a top priority for law enforcement," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated. "This case highlights that need."
Further charges against Moroney are pending an investigation, a press release stated.
The statement noted that the Ohio Adult Parole Authority (APA) sought Moroney for a parole violation stemming from a previous conviction in 2019 of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. As a result of that conviction Moroney is a registered sex offender in the state of Ohio.
"Our officers did a tremendous job at identifying this and acting swiftly," Elliott said. "I commend them and their efforts.”
Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.
