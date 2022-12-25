MMHA

The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority is located at 88 W. Third St. in Mansfield. The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority operates and administers subsidized housing across Richland County, mostly with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. 

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Executive Director Steve Andrews said the last 18 months have been some of the most productive in the agency's history.

He also said problems with the agency's board are inhibiting its ability to function, hurting morale, and costing the organization thousands of dollars in legal fees. According to Andrews, it may lead to state audit findings and an injunction for violating the Ohio Open Meetings Act.

