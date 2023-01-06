MANSFIELD — Members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority voted 3-1 not to renew the contract of the agency’s director, Steve Andrews, during a special meeting Thursday.
Andrews joined the agency in July 2021. His contract expires June 30.
The vote came after months of contentious meetings, with board members split over whether or not to approve its August meeting minutes.
Prior to the vote regarding Andrew’s contract, board chair Kathy Shambre made a motion to have the board's attorney Andrew Burton write a specific policy for hiring new employees in an effort to prevent future disagreements.
“Some of the board members are upset with the way Steve came back and did some appointments to employees, etc.,” she said. “My motion now is to let (Burton) write the policy up for Steve to follow and let's move on.”
No one seconded the motion.
Vice chair Sarah Hairston made a motion not to renew Andrews' contract. Hairston, Isoleen Dunn and Debra Chase all voted in favor.
Shambre voted against the motion. Board member Ron Biddle was absent.
The vote followed an approximately 40-minute executive session, convened so the board could discuss the employment of a public official.
Hairston said she chose to put forth a motion due to Andrews' accusations against the board.
During a December board meeting, Andrews said the board's conduct was harming morale among agency staff and costing the organization unnecessary legal fees. He also said he believed the board violated the Ohio Open Meetings Act during an executive session.
Dunn and Chase declined to comment on their vote.
Andrews also declined to comment on the board's vote, but said he would stay on if the board decides to reverse its decision before his contract expires.
"My intention is to stay here and make the kind of difference that the housing authority can be making and should have been making for years," Andrews said. "It's what Mansfield needs."
As soon as the meeting was over, Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker handed letters to his two appointees, Dunn and Chase, asking them to resign.
When asked his opinion on the board’s decision not to renew its contract with Andrews, Theaker said the agency’s director is well-qualified and has done a good job since taking on the role in 2021.
“His qualifications allowed for this grant money to come into the city of Mansfield. His experience is needed,” Theaker said.
“The grants that we get, they require individuals that have qualifications and certifications to be able to fulfill the grants and apply them.”
Shambre said she voted against the non-renewal of Andrews' contract because of his job performance.
“Steve’s doing a wonderful job in this community,” she said.
Employees in attendance at the board meeting appeared to disapprove of the vote. Linda Sweval, a tenant counselor at the agency, said Andrews is well-liked by colleagues.
“If you ask 90 percent, probably 95 percent of employees, they feel the same way too," she said.
Sherry Christie said she disagreed with the board's decision.
"I've worked here 20 years. Of all the directors, he’s by far the best I’ve ever seen," she said. "Board members are supposed to serve for the good of the agency and this is not for the good of the agency."
Andrews also said the vote could impact his position as de facto director of several smaller, neighboring housing authorities.
According to Andrews, the housing authorities in Crawford, Seneca and Huron counties are smaller, so they have a service agreement with the MMHA. The MMHA handles all of their accounting and data entry for the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
"The executive director here de facto serves as the executive director at Seneca, Crawford and Huron counties, but they do have separate boards," he said. "Those boards could decide at any moment in time to say, we no longer want the Mansfield executive director. We would rather look at other options."
Prior to votes being called, Shambre asked the board’s attorney Andrew Burton to clarify whether or not the meeting was even official under the MMHA's bylaws.
Under the organization's bylaws, the authority's board chair may call a special meeting "when he deems it expedient." The bylaws also state that the chair shall call a special meeting 'upon written request of two board members.'"
“I received no letter,” Shambre said. “I understand there was a letter written, but it was not sent to me.”
Burton asked if she received a letter from Andrews, who serves as the board’s ex officio secretary, notifying her of the meeting. Shambre said she received an email.
Burton said a written request was made by two members of the authority and said Shambre’s presence indicated she accepted the notice given.
“It's a matter of interpretation,” he said. “There was consent to be here today and notice was delivered within two days.”
Shambre said she initially told board members she couldn’t attend the meeting because of a prior obligation.
“I changed my obligation to be here for this important board meeting for our community,” she said.
Sally Gesouras, a member of the Mansfield Leased Housing Corporation, questioned whether the meeting violated the bylaws since special meetings are to be called by the board chair.
“It appears Kathy did not call this meeting,” Gesouras said to Burton. “Are we not following the bylaws?”
Burton declined to answer, saying he would only speak to and give advice to the board as their legal counsel.