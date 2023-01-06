Kathy Shambre

Chairwoman Kathy Shambre asks Attorney Andrew Burton a question during a special meeting of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority voted 3-1 not to renew the contract of the agency’s director, Steve Andrews, during a special meeting Thursday.

Andrews joined the agency in July 2021. His contract expires June 30.

Download PDF MMHA Bylaws - updated 5-24-22.pdf

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com