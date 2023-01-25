Hartzler and Steve.JPG

The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority terminated its executive director Steve Andrews, left, and appointed deputy director Stephanie Hartzler, right, acting executive director during a meeting Tuesday.

MANSFIELD — Steve Andrews has been fired, but he hasn't given up.

Three members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board voted Tuesday to terminate Andrews, the agency’s executive director.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com