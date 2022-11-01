MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
In addition to Richland County law enforcement agencies, numerous other law enforcement agencies from the METRICH region also participated. The METRICH region collected over 1,291 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication.
Community participation and commitment by all law enforcement agencies in the METRICH region was key to the success of this event.
Below is a breakdown of all agencies that participated in this event.
Richland County
Mansfield Police Department 101.9 lbs.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department 1.4 lbs.
Shelby Police Department 10.0 lbs.
Bellville Police Department 15 lbs.
Ashland County
Ashland Sheriff’s Department 200 lbs.
Crawford County
Bucyrus Police Department 49.8 lbs.
Galion Police Department 68 lbs.
Crestline Police Department 85 lbs
Hancock County
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department 85.6 lbs.
Huron County
Huron County Sheriff’s Department 24 lbs.
Willard Police Department 27.8 lbs. .
Knox County
Danville Police Department 16.6 lbs.
Fredericktown Police Department 33.6 lbs.
Mt. Vernon Police Department 76.4 lbs.
Marion County
Marion County Sheriff’s Department / Marion Police Department 218.8 lbs.