Drug take boxes

MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.

In addition to Richland County law enforcement agencies, numerous other law enforcement agencies from the METRICH region also participated. The METRICH region collected over 1,291 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication.

