MANSFIELD -- North central Ohio authorities invited the community to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
On April 30, the METRICH Enforcement Unit partnered with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Lexington Police Department Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.
In addition to Richland County law enforcement agencies, numerous other law enforcement agencies from the METRICH region also participated. The METRICH region collected over 2,225 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication.
Community participation and commitment by all law enforcement agencies in the METRICH region was key to the success of this event.
Below is a breakdown of all agencies that participated in this event.
Richland County
Mansfield Police Department 131.8 lbs.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department 41.4 lbs.
Shelby Police Department 56.6 lbs.
Bellville Police Department 34 lbs.
Lexington Police Department 21 lbs.
Ashland County
Ashland Sheriff’s Department 276 lbs.
Crawford County
Bucyrus Police Department 39 lbs.
Crawford County Sheriff’s Department 162 lbs.
Galion Police Department 103 lbs.
Hancock County
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department 69 lbs.
Huron County
Huron County Sheriff’s Department 90.8 lbs.
(Wakeman Police) 48.6 lbs.
Willard Police Department 38.4 lbs.
Norwalk Police Department 320 lbs.
Knox County
Danville Police Department 13 lbs.
Fredericktown Police Department 76 lbs.
Mt. Vernon Police Department 53.6 lbs.
Marion County
Marion County Sheriff’s Department / Marion Police Department 198.8 lbs.
Morrow County
Morrow County Sheriff’s Department 95.2 lbs.
METRICH
METRICH is a 10-county decentralized task force in North Central Ohio whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the citizens we serve by reducing the availability of illegal drugs and weapons through proactive enforcement efforts. The success of METRICH is a tribute to the cooperation and support within the Law Enforcement Community in the METRICH region and to those citizens who have chosen to improve the quality of life in their communities by assisting METRICH in reporting suspicious activity and valuable information.
Citizens may report suspicious activity to the crime hot lines at: 419-522-7463 and www.METRICH.com.