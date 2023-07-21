Keith Porch

Mansfield police chief Keith Porch speaks during a press conference in May (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The multi-county METRICH drug task force will receive a $192,608 state grant through the RecoveryOhio program, the third time the enforcement unit has received such money since 2019.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week nearly three dozen local drug task forces in Ohio are receiving state support for their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery.

METRICH grant

Tags