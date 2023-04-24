MANSFIELD -- The METRICH Enforcement Unit along with local agencies in its 10-county region, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative on April 22.
Numerous law enforcement agencies from the METRICH region also participated. The METRICH region collected over 1,952 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication.
Community participation and commitment by all law enforcement agencies in the METRICH region was key to the success of this event.
Below is a breakdown of all agencies that participated in this event.
Richland County
Mansfield Police Department 167.2 lbs.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department 21.8 lbs.
Shelby Police Department 34.3 lbs.
Bellville Police Department 45.8 lbs.
Lexington Police Department 37.4 lbs.
Ashland County
Ashland Sheriff’s Department 200 lbs.
Crawford County
Bucyrus Police Department 85.8 lbs.
Galion Police Department 76 lbs.
Crestline Police Department 32 lbs.
Crawford County Sheriff’s Department 105 lbs.
Hancock County
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department 93.6 lbs.
Huron County
Huron County Sheriff’s Department 16.4 lbs.
Willard Police Department 13 lbs.
New London Police Department 162.5 lbs.
Bellevue Police Department 56 lbs.
Norwalk Police Department 138.2 lbs.
Plymouth Police Department 15 lbs.
Knox County
Danville Police Department 30.4 lbs.
Fredericktown Police Department 25.5 lbs.
Mount Vernon Police Department 63.8 lbs.
Marion County
Marion County Sheriff’s Department / Marion Police Department 245 lbs.