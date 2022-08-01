Kelitha Bivens-Hammond

Kelitha Bivens-Hammond knows first-hand what it feels like to need help with substance abuse. She started using alcohol at age 9. After 27 attempts at sobriety over 20 years, she finally found help at Thrive. Now, she works for the nonprofit as a supervisor and counselor at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland.

 Photo by Tiffany Alexander

Unprecedented demand and a sparse employee pipeline are adding stress to Ohio’s already strained behavioral health system.

