Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services hosted its first record picnic Sept. 10. The event included music, free food and featured speakers who struggled with substance abuse disorders.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Nothing is more uplifting for Mike Sizemore than watching people tackle their substance-abuse disorders.

“For people who have been able to walk through those dark places and come out the other side — there’s few things more inspiring than that,” Sizemore said.

September 2022 Recovery Picnic

Members of the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services board and organizers of the first recovery picnic pose for a photo in the Mansfield Central Park gazebo Sept. 10, 2022.

