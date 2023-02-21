MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding these four men as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Garry Poth
Garry Poth, 40, is 5-foot-11, 220-pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshal's Service and Crawford County Sheriff's Office for second-degree felonious assault and a probation violation for second-degree corruption. Authorities say he has ties to Bucyrus and Shelby.
Reginald Canfield, 45, is 5-foot-9, 225 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He is sought by the U.S. Marshal's Office and the Ohio Department of Corrections and Adult Parole Authority for third-degree felony sexual battery. Officials say Canfield has ties to Mansfield, Cleveland, and West Virginia.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Wesley Lambert, 31, is 5-11, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Reginald Canfield
Richard Kiser
Wesley Lambert
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.