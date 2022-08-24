MANSFIELD — A man sought on an original charge of kidnapping and another with a gun-related offense are among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
This was the list compiled by local authorities.
Brandon Percy
Brandon Percy, 19, is 5-foot-8, 164 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to appear in court and contempt of court on a kidnapping charge. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Drake Gregory
Drake Gregory, 21, is 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a bond violation on discharging a firearm into residence. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Brock Simmons
Brock Simmons, 38, is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for illegal conveyance. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Matthew Reed
Matthew Reed, 47, is 6-foot, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Reed is sought for improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle. According to authorities, Reed has ties to the Mansfield area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.