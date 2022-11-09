Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to provide change of address as sex offender. He has ties to the Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Conneaut, Bergholz, Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Marcus Porter, 35, is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for probation violation on a child endangering charge. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield, Dayton and Columbus areas.
Travis Fletcher, 33, is 5-foot-4, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for illegal conveyance. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Richard Kiser.jpg
Derrick Taylor
Derrick Taylor, 45, is 6-foot-2, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Marcus Porter
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.