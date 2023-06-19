MANSFIELD — Julie Schwartz believes one of the most magical times in the Ohio Bird Sanctuary is at dusk.
“As it’s changing from daylight to darkness, the owls start calling and it’s a unique experience,” she said.
Schwartz said she fell in love with the bird sanctuary as a visitor when she took her young children there to visit. She's spent time as an outdoor educator, naturalist and board member for the sanctuary beginning in 2016.
On June 1, Schwartz became the Ohio Bird Sanctuary’s newest executive director after founder and 35-year director Gail Laux stepped down from the position.
“I think that there was always some level of fear in the board and the staff that this place couldn't exist separate from Gail Laux, because she was synonymous with the sanctuary for all these years,” Schwartz said.
“So I think my biggest goal is to just quiet any of those worries and keep the sanctuary flourishing the way that it has, and of course, seeing our renovation and expansion projects through.”
Laux wrote a letter in the bird sanctuary’s annual report announcing that Schwartz would take over her position in the summer.
“Julie not only has an immense passion for the sanctuary and its mission, but also has the professional and personal attributes to lead the sanctuary and impact its growth,” Lauz wrote.
Laux will remain involved in the sanctuary, overseeing the capital campaign projects and continuing fundraising efforts.
Schwartz will lead the bird sanctuary part-time through the month of June as she phases out of her current position of head of Discovery School. Her full-time stint will begin July 1.
Schwartz grew up in Toronto, Ohio and attended the University of Toledo for her bachelor’s degree in biology and education. She met her husband, Brad Schwartz, in Toledo and moved to Richland County when they were married.
Before leading Discovery School for five years, Schwartz was an outdoor educator at the bird sanctuary and began her career as a biology teacher for Ashland City Schools.
“I know I’m in charge of the organization, but I kind of think of it as one big school because I still think of myself as a teacher,” Schwartz said.
“The main thing I have is just a love for this organization, its mission and all the things it does — from the native wildlife rehabilitation to our non-releasable educational birds.”
Schwartz said one of her favorite projects to see completed as a board member was the installation of the treehouse classroom, which The Treehouse Masters helped complete.
The sanctuary is also completing construction for nine new cages on its grounds for the education birds that travel to schools and other programs.
“The working birds go to a lot of schools and nursing homes and things like that, so we want to give them a break from interacting with people all the time,” Schwartz said.
The Ohio Bird Sanctuary has a breeding program for education birds. It specializes in caring for raptors including hawks, owls, eagles, falcons and ospreys.
Most birds come to the sanctuary injured or as human imprints, meaning they have relied on humans for their food and care and wouldn’t do well in the wild.
“A big part of our mission is not only to help animals that are hurt, but to ultimately help the future of nature by teaching and showing people how we conduct ourselves in it,” Schwartz said.
“Seeing our birds out here I think helps people learn how to take care of nature. Something as simple as not poisoning mice can help keep our owls healthy.”
The Ohio Bird Sanctuary is located at 3774 Orweiler Road. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-15 and veterans and free for sanctuary members and children under 3.