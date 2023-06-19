julieschwartz.JPG

Julie Schwartz poses on the treehouse walkway with Silo, a young barn owl, at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary. Schwartz started her new job as the executive director of the bird sanctuary on June 1.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Julie Schwartz believes one of the most magical times in the Ohio Bird Sanctuary is at dusk.

“As it’s changing from daylight to darkness, the owls start calling and it’s a unique experience,” she said.

Julie Schwartz feeds birds in the Ohio Bird Sanctuary aviary.

