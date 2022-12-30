Madison, Mifflin and Mansfield fire departments responded to a structure fire at a Piper Road apartment complex Dec. 16. An anonymous account holder at Mechanics Bank set up a donation fund for displaced residents. (Facebook photo)
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Good news is on the way for residents of a 4-unit apartment complex on Piper Road that was damaged in a Dec. 16 structure fire.
Madison Twp. Fire Chief Ken Justus said the fire department responded to a smoke sighting call and received help from the Mansfield and Mifflin Township fire departments to extinguish the fire.
No one was injured in the fire, but residents of 980-986 Piper Road needed to temporarily move due to “extensive damage,” according to a Facebook post from the Madison Twp. Fire Department.
As residents are still displaced, an anonymous account holder set up a donation fund at Mechanics Bank to help relieve their stress. The account holder will decide when to close the account and distribute money to residents.
Kelsey Carver, Mechanics Bank brand impact specialist, said Mechanics has hosted a variety of local donation funds. If account holders ask, Carver said Mechanics can promote donation funds inside branch locations or on the bank’s social media pages.
“Our donation funds that we promote always go to the community first,” Carver said. “What we try to strive for are those core values of putting others first, and helping to provide basic needs.”
The Piper Road Apartment Fire Donation Fund started accepting donations Dec. 21. Mechanics Bank customers can transfer money directly from their accounts, according to customer service specialist Lowry Abete.
Even without a Mechanics account, Abete said anyone is welcome to bring cash or checks to Mechanics Bank branch offices or drive-thrus.