Madison, Mifflin and Mansfield fire departments responded to a structure fire at a Piper Road apartment complex Dec. 16. An anonymous account holder at Mechanics Bank set up a donation fund for displaced residents. (Facebook photo)

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Good news is on the way for residents of a 4-unit apartment complex on Piper Road that was damaged in a Dec. 16 structure fire.

Madison Twp. Fire Chief Ken Justus said the fire department responded to a smoke sighting call and received help from the Mansfield and Mifflin Township fire departments to extinguish the fire.

(Facebook photo)

