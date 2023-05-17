County commissioners

Richland County commissioners (from left) Tony Vero, Cliff Mears and Darrell Banks. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A new state law advancing the rights of crime victims has added to the Richland County Prosecutor's Office workload, which could create the need for an additional advocate.

That was the message Tuesday morning from Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher to county commissioners regarding the impact of HB 343, also known as Marsy's Law, which went into effect a month ago.

Download PDF Marsy's Law rights form
Jodie Schumacher

Richland County Prosecutor Jodie Schumacher (Richland Source file photo)

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"