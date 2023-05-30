MARION – A Marion Police officer was seriously injured and an ambulance driver and passenger were transported to a hospital Monday afternoon when two city emergency response vehicles collided while responding to a call, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Marion Police officer Daniel Ice, 51, of Marion, was transported from the scene by Marion Township Fire and EMS to Marion General Hospital, and was later flown by Med Flight to Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating the serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 3:07 p.m., on North Main Street at Fairground Street in Marion.
According to the Patrol, the crash involved a 2021 Marion Police Ford Explorer, driven by Officer Ice. The second vehicle involved was a 2019 Ford F550, Marion City ambulance, driven by Jacob Fohl, 22, of Marion. The passenger in the Marion City ambulance was Nicholas Hunley, 24, of Marion.
The preliminary investigation indicates Officer Ice was traveling northbound on North Main Street. Fohl was traveling westbound on Fairground Street.
Fohl traveled into the intersection and was struck by officer Ice on the driver side. The ambulance overturned and traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection before coming to rest on it’s side.
Both vehicles were in emergency response to a drowning incident at Quarry Park. The victim in the drowning incident was treated by EMS and transported to Marion General Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.
Fohl and Hunley were also transported from the scene by Marion Township Fire and EMS to Marion General Hospital and were treated for minor injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Marion Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion Township Fire and EMS, Marion City Fire & EMS, and Ron’s Towing,