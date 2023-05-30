State Highway Patrol logo and flags

MARION – A Marion Police officer was seriously injured and an ambulance driver and passenger were transported to a hospital Monday afternoon when two city emergency response vehicles collided while responding to a call, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Marion Police officer Daniel Ice, 51, of Marion, was transported from the scene by Marion Township Fire and EMS to Marion General Hospital, and was later flown by Med Flight to Riverside Hospital in Columbus. 

