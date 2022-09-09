DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in a press release.
The incident occurred on Thursday at approximately 5:50 p.m., at the intersection of State Route 3 & State Route 61, in Berkshire Township of Delaware County.
According to the Patrol, Mott was operating a black 1997 Honda CBR600F motorcycle northeast on State Route 3. Mark E. Lundquist, 55, of Marengo, was operating a black 2021 Volkswagen Atlas northbound on Columbus Street. Luke P. Morrison, 16, of Galena, was operating a green 2000 Ford Excursion southbound on State Route 61.
The Patrol reported that Mott failed to stop at a red light and was struck at an angle by the Ford Excursion. After impact, the Ford Excursion struck the Volkswagen Atlas at an angle.
Mott was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is not a suspected factor for the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware County EMS & Fire, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and Sunbury Police Department.