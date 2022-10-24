goyalWH

Jay Goyal celebrated the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House Sept. 13.

MANSFIELD — Goyal Industries president Jay Goyal is still actively involved in politics -- though he hasn’t served in the Ohio Statehouse since 2012.

He was an early supporter of President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and said the White House often invites him to presidential visits in Ohio. In September, Goyal attended a South Lawn celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The White House South Lawn hosted members of the Biden administration and supporters of the Inflation Reduction Act Sept. 13.

