MANSFIELD – The City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission has announced the second program offered to celebrate Arbor Day 2022 and its participation in the 26th annual Earth Stewardship Celebration.
On Thursday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m., Mayor Tim Theaker and representatives of the Shade Tree Commission will visit Malabar Intermediate School 4th grade students and give a brief presentation on the history and importance of Arbor Day, as well as discussing the importance of trees in an urban setting.
Tree seedlings will then be distributed to the students. The Richland Soil & Water Conservation District generously donated the tree seedlings for distribution.
The Shade Tree Commission, as part of its annual work plan, continues to provide education to our local schools as part of their annual Arbor Day Celebration.
The Shade Tree Commission is pleased to provide this hands-on educational activity to the students, which demonstrates to our youth the importance of volunteerism and the benefits of urban forestry in our community, while they celebrate Arbor Day 2022. For more information, contact Kim Hildreth at 419-755-9702.
