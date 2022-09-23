A Mansfield Fire Department vehicle parks on Friday afternoon outside a house at 254 Rae Ave., scene of a house fire on Monday night. A 64-year-old woman, rescued from the home during the blaze, died Thursday in Akron Children's Hospital.
MANSFIELD -- A 64-year-old Mansfield woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a Rae Avenue house fire late Monday night.
Phyllis Bragg, 64, died Thursday at 11:16 a.m. in Akron Children's Hospital, according to Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.
Guenther said soot and smoke inhalation was the cause of death.
Two 7-year-old twin siblings, a boy and a girl, were injured in the fire and also taken to Akron Children's Hospital. Both survived, but their condition was not available Friday afternoon.
Mansfield Fire Dept. Chief Steve Strickling said the fire was reported Monday around 11:45 p.m. at the two-story, brick home just south of North Lake Park.
The fire was focused in an upstairs, rear bedroom, he said.
"When we got there, the two twin juveniles had gotten out of the house with the assistance of bystanders. An adult male had also gotten out. We found an adult female upstairs who was unresponsive," Strickling said.
"She and the two juveniles were taken to OhioHealth Mansfield and were later transported to Akron Children's Hospital," the chief said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Strickling said.
"We called in a (police) detective, which is pretty standard whenever we have an injury," the chief said. "We don't have a final cause of the fire at this stage of the game."
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"