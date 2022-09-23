Fire department

A Mansfield Fire Department vehicle parks on Friday afternoon outside a house at 254 Rae Ave., scene of a house fire on Monday night. A 64-year-old woman, rescued from the home during the blaze, died Thursday in Akron Children's Hospital.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A 64-year-old Mansfield woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a Rae Avenue house fire late Monday night.

Phyllis Bragg, 64, died Thursday at 11:16 a.m. in Akron Children's Hospital, according to Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

254 Rae Avenue

Workers were seen on the front lawn Friday afternoon at 254 Rae Ave. in the aftermath of a Monday evening fire.

