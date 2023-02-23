Fire helmets

The City of Mansfield will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay each of its sworn firefighters a $6,000 "retention payment."

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay each of its sworn firefighters a $6,000 "retention payment," according to a letter Richland Source obtained Wednesday through a public records request.

With an authorized department strength of 93 sworn firefighters, the bonuses could amount to as much as $558,000.

Download PDF Letter to IAFF

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"