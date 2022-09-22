MANSFIELD — The owners of the West Park shopping center have been put on notice.
Marc Milliron, codes and permits manager for the city of Mansfield, said he intends to order the demolition of the shopping center at 1157 Park Avenue West.
The L-shaped building on the complex's south and west side was inspected by city officials last week.
The detached building on the east side of the complex, which houses most of West Park’s remaining tenants, was not inspected and is not at risk of condemnation at this time.
“I have given them 60 days to present a plan to either commit to repairing or demolish, otherwise I will place demolition (orders),” Milliron told Richland Source.
“This is beyond condemnation. We’re in the demolition phase," he added.
Milliron said a representative from Namdar told him the company is already seeking estimates for demolition.
The property owner, Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York, did not respond to requests for comment.
If Namdar does not present a plan within 60 days, the city will begin the process of taking the building down. The demolition would be paid for with P.R.I.D.E. funds and the cost would be assessed to the owner, Mayor Tim Theaker said.
If Namdar chooses to repair the building, the company will need to demonstrate a detailed plan and willingness to follow through.
“We’re not going to let them come back and say ‘Hey, give us five years,'" Milliron said.
“We're going to want some architectural drawings. They’re going to have to present detailed plans of 'This is what it’s going to look like and here’s what we’re investing.'”
Theaker, who chairs the city of Mansfield's planning commission, said he believes Namdar will demolish the building itself.
“I think the landowner feels they want to have control over that," he said.
Milliron predicted the cost of demolition will likely be around $1.2 million.
Theaker declined to speculate.
“I think the biggest factor of that is how much is going to have to be abated," he said. "You’re going to have to have major inspection — is there asbestos, is there lead?”
The impending demolition orders come after Milliron and city building official Tim Brinley inspected a large portion of the shopping center on Sept. 14.
Milliron’s report listed numerous issues with the electrical, plumbing, interior and exterior of the building. A section dedicated to structural damage states that the roof has deteriorated and the membrane is rotting. Large cracks within the block walls indicate that the footer has been compromised.
Under a section labeled "mechanical electrical and plumbing," the report found that electrical services throughout the building are in poor condition and will need repaired or replaced.
Owners were also instructed to repair or replace gutters and downspouts, repair or board up broken windows, repair the roof, secure stacks and vents, repair the sprinkler systems, bring toilet rooms and plumbing fixtures up to code, repair interior ceilings, remove debris and damaged materials, improve the HVAC system and repair or replace the heating system.
A fire inspection found inspected portions of the building lacked fire extinguishers or lit exit doors. Furnace closets were used to store high loads of combustible materials. Damaged walls and ceilings increased the building’s vulnerability to fire spread.
Milliron said the owner is still trying to maintain the roof east of the Dollar General, where Rent-A-Center continues to operate.
The building is the second on the once bustling "Miracle Mile" to be under threat of demolition this year.
The west end of the Kingsgate Shopping Center, which once housed a movie theater, was ordered demolished on May 3.
The city planning commission later granted an extension to property owner Skilken Gold, giving the company until Dec. 4 to tear down the building.
