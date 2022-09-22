West Park sign

Marc Milliron, manager of the Mansfield codes and permits department, said he will order the demolition of West Park Shopping Center at 1157 Park Avenue West unless owners present a plan to repair or demolish the structure. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The owners of the West Park shopping center have been put on notice. 

Marc Milliron, codes and permits manager for the city of Mansfield, said he intends to order the demolition of the shopping center at 1157 Park Avenue West.

Download PDF Inspection Report: West Park Shopping Center
A report issued by Marc Milliron, city building and codes manager, found numerous issues with the shopping center at 1157 Park Avenue West following a Sept. 14 inspection.

GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center

1 of 37
West Park Shopping Center

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com