MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the City of Mansfield, and Downtown Mansfield Inc., have declared Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as Operation Sweep in support of Earth Stewardship Month and the Great American Clean up.
Volunteers, local business people, and organizations are being asked to don their work clothes and meet at the Gazebo in Central Park (near the Gazebo) between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. to Plant Pride, Not Litter.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own brooms and shovels if they have them. The City of Mansfield will provide collection bags, gloves, and disposal of the litter collected. On this same date, volunteers will be planting flowers in all of the planters in the downtown area.
“For 26 years we have witnessed this unique partnership with Downtown Mansfield, Inc. for this clean up event as we continue to demonstrate our pride and dedication to our city,” Theaker said. He added, “This project is instrumental in encouraging others to be a part of Planting Pride, Not Litter in our city, and perfect to prepare for visitors who come to the many activities in the downtown area throughout the year.
"We hope you join us for this 26th anniversary clean up event.”
Jennifer Gerberick Kime, DMI, CEO stated, “Downtown Mansfield, Inc. is excited to continue our partnership with the City of Mansfield in our joint efforts to beautify and clean our community. It is through these collaborative partnerships and dedicated volunteers that we are able to continue the beautification of Mansfield.”
All volunteers will receive a certificate of appreciation and a small token of appreciation for their participation courtesy of a grant received by the City of Mansfield. Volunteers will also be entered into a drawing to win prizes at the Earth Stewardship Awards ceremony as a participant in this event.
A rain date of Thursday, May 19. 2022 has been scheduled in case of inclement weather. Volunteers will still meet in Central Park at 4:45 pm.
To register to participate in Operation Clean Sweep or for more information contact Kim Hildreth at 419-755-9702 or email, khildreth@ci.mansfield.oh.us.
