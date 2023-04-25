MANSFIELD – Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the National Arbor Day Foundation has selected the City of Mansfield as a “Tree City USA” for the 28th consecutive year.
To receive this award, a community and its Shade Tree Commission must demonstrate a commitment to implementing a sound urban forestry policy.
The City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission has chosen to celebrate our 28 years of being designated as a Tree City USA with a very special Arbor Day Celebration. This year’s event will be held at the Buckeye Imagination Museum’s new location by celebrating the Buckeye Imagination Museum’s new location. Their contribution to our community and vision for the future brings thousands of visitors to our city annually.
Shade Tree Commission Chair, Josh Maurer, stated, “The Buckeye Imagination Museum and their continued growth truly demonstrate what so many have “imagined,” can be a part of the transformation of our downtown area. Their new facility now provides parking, full ADA accessibility, and space for new and larger exhibits.
"The Commission always tries to find a location which represents some of the symbolic lessons trees provide us, such as new growth, transformation from a small seedling to a beautiful canopy. As the downtown continues in its transformation and growth, the Buckeye Imagination Museum is recognized for their growth and commitment to our community.”
Mayor Theaker added, “The Buckeye Imagination Museum is truly deserving of this tree planting and will serve as a long- lasting demonstration of our appreciation for their contribution to our community.”
The City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission will be planting a Purple Thunder Cloud Plum at the Buckeye Imagination Museum, 175 West Third Street at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28, along with representatives from The Buckeye Imagination Museum. The tree has been generously donated by Alta Florist & Greenhouse for this special event.
Mayor Theaker invites the community to join the Commission by celebrating Arbor Day 2023 with a tree planting at your home or place of business. For more information, call Kim Hildreth at 419-755-9702.