MANSFIELD – Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the National Arbor Day Foundation has named the City of Mansfield a “Tree City USA” for the 27th consecutive year.
To receive this award, a community and its Shade Tree Commission must demonstrate a commitment to implementing a sound urban forestry policy.
The City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission has chosen to celebrate its 27 years of being designated as a Tree City USA with a very special Arbor Day Celebration by honoring the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development for their contribution and service during the past two years to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Chamber, and their efforts demonstrates played a significant role in the continued growth and development in our community, and strived to assist local businesses to not just survive, but thrive during a very challenging time," Shade Tree Commission Chair, Josh Maurer, stated.
The Chamber, he said, worked tirelessly with local businesses by providing small grants, working countless hours to respond in a proactive manner to ensure the success of the Mansfield/Richland County community and its residents and businesses.
"Trees are very symbolic in representing strength, the importance of firmly establishing roots and resiliency through storms and adversity," Maurer stated.
"We recognize the challenges the pandemic brought to our local residents and businesses, and the significant contributions made by the Chamber to ensure our local community thrives," Maurer said. "We felt that the Arbor Day Celebration was the perfect time to recognize and honor the impact The Chamber has made in the lives of our community throughout these difficult times.”
The City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission will be planting a Prairie Fire Crabapple at the Richland Area Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development, 55 North Mulberry Street at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29 along with representatives from The Richland Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development have been true partners working with the City over the years," Theaker said. "The City appreciates the collaborative efforts of the Chamber during the past two challenging years, as we worked to meet the needs of local businesses, and planting a tree will serve as a long-lasting demonstration of our appreciation for their contribution to our community.”
Theaker invites the community to join the Commission by celebrating Arbor Day 2022 with a tree planting at your home or place of business. For more information, call Kim Hildreth at 419-755-9702.