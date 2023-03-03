MANSFIELD -- Ashley Leadingham was driving her 2013 Chevy Cruze to Chad’s Automotive for an engine repair when she received a call from an unknown number.
Alexis Danhoff, director of resource development for United Way of Richland County, called to congratulate Leadingham on winning the 2023 raffle for a Chevy Trax.
“Holy crap, I never win anything!” Leadingham said. “I just bought one ticket.”
Leadingham said after she gets her engine repaired on her 2013 Chevy, she’ll pass that car along to her 15-year-old daughter.
“I’m driving the new one,” Leadingham said. “My teenager has said to me on numerous occasions in the past several months that we need a new car.
“My 5-year-old will certainly be thrilled. Ultimately, I’m thrilled that they have such a nice backseat to get crumbs in.”
The 33-year-old said she never expected to win the raffle and that she just bought a ticket to support a good cause. The 2022 Chevy Trax was donated to the United Way campaign by Graham Chevrolet.
This was the third annual Graham Chevrolet raffle for United Way. 2022 United Way Campaign Chair Vinson Yates thanked Ken Williams, general manager and vice president of Graham Chevrolet, for the car donation.
“What a blessing it is to have someone like Ken and Graham Chevrolet donate to us this fabulous vehicle,” Yates said. “Let’s finish this campaign up strong and think about the impact $1.5 million will make for this community.”
The 2023 raffle raised $24,000 and sold 1,000 tickets, Danhoff said. The United Way board aims to raise an additional $195,000 by March 14 to support its community improvement and quality of life services.
“We’re not at our goal yet, but we’re at 87%,” said local United Way board chair Kathy Shambre. “We’re on our way to victory. We’ve got a strong community and United Way helps so many people in Richland County, so please keep that money coming.”
Anyone is welcome to donate online or by phone at 419-525-2816.