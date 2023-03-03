IMG_6590.JPG

Ashley Leadingham, a referral manager at Community Health Access Project in Mansfield, sits in her new 2022 Chevy Trax on March 3. Leadingham won the United Way of Richland County 2023 raffle.

MANSFIELD -- Ashley Leadingham was driving her 2013 Chevy Cruze to Chad’s Automotive for an engine repair when she received a call from an unknown number.

Alexis Danhoff, director of resource development for United Way of Richland County, called to congratulate Leadingham on winning the 2023 raffle for a Chevy Trax.

Ken Williams and Dan Varn present Ashley Leadingham with the keys to her new car March 3 inside Graham Chevrolet.

