MANSFIELD — Director and film producer of Rominus James Productions David Kirst saw “everyone having a good time” at Mansfield’s first film industry mixer Wednesday night.
More than 100 people registered for the event hosted at Cypress Hill Winery at 51 E. 4th St. in Mansfield. The mixer aimed to help filmmakers from the Mansfield, Ashland and Crestline areas network with each other. Some attendees also traveled from Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.
Bob Cohen, Braintree Business Development Center business adviser, helped organize and sponsor the event.
“The registration was a little bit director and screenwriter heavy, but there were quite a few in every other position in the industry,” Cohen said.
Braintree, the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Destination Mansfield sponsored the event. Cypress Hill Winery offered wine and beer samples with hors d’oeuvres.
Kirst began talking with Cohen about hosting a mixer a few months ago.
“What we’re trying to do here is bring the film industry to Mansfield and provide jobs, and once we get more support, I think it’s going to really snowball,” Kirst said.
Kirst has an office in Braintree at 201 E. 5th St. along with four other film-oriented companies. He said nine movies are scheduled for filming, post-production or release in the Mansfield area in 2023.
“In any city, that’s big, but for a city of our size, it’s huge,” Kirst said.
Cohen said he will attend the Greater Cleveland Film Commission mixer Dec. 15 and plans to host another Mansfield-area mixer in May.
“Mansfield is actually becoming the fourth most prolific filmmaking community in Ohio,” Cohen said. “We’re behind Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, but we’ve overtaken Dayton and Toledo. We really do have the talent here.”
David Greathouse, special effects artist, worked in Los Angeles for about 10 years before moving back to north central Ohio, where he grew up. Greathouse works with monster makeup for films and television, recently for the series Face Off.
He said the mixer was helpful to connect with others in the industry and discuss what Mansfield has to offer compared to larger cities where he’s worked.
“There’s a lot of talent in mid-Ohio, it’s affordable and has an interesting location,” Greathouse said. “And it’s new — not everyone’s seen this area before.”
“When scouts or production companies were in town, they used to find our way to us because we were the closest thing to a non-official film commission, but we never had the capacity to be one,” he said.
“When Braintree started getting all this started, I thought it was great. I think it’s the first step to help put us on the map and make connections.”
Rick Taylor, owner of Cypress Hill Winery and Hudson & Essex, said he’s known Cohen for years and was happy to host the film industry mixer.
“Bob had been to other events in other cities and he said it would be great to showcase Mansfield,” Taylor said.
Rick Taylor’s wife and business partner, Carol Taylor, said the two of them would be open to hosting film crews in their restaurant.
“You never know, we’d probably be open to it if it didn’t take up a week of when we’re open,” she said. “They could do scenes, that would be fun.”
Mansfield-based author Brandi Johnson attended the film mixer looking for talent, producers and funding for her movie “Powder Blu,” based on her 2014 book.
“My readers always said, ‘We want to see that turned into a movie,’” Johnson said. “Anything that I can get out of this event, I’m looking for. I’ve liked meeting and mingling with everyone.”
Cohen made sure to invite an “angel investor,” who invests in start-ups and early-stage businesses. Paul Hamerly said he’s interested in investing in movies because he will likely see a quicker return on his investment than with other businesses.
“With early-stage companies, there’s a high failure rate, but you might get double, triple or ten times your money back,” Hamerly said. “It might take years to get that. But with movies, you should know within three or four years what it’s worth and how you’ve done.”
Cohen said he was pleased with the turnout for Mansfield’s first film industry mixer. Though there was a waiting list, he said just about everyone who registered and didn’t cancel was able to make it inside.