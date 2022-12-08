film01.jpg

MANSFIELD — Director and film producer of Rominus James Productions David Kirst saw “everyone having a good time” at Mansfield’s first film industry mixer Wednesday night.

More than 100 people registered for the event hosted at Cypress Hill Winery at 51 E. 4th St. in Mansfield. The mixer aimed to help filmmakers from the Mansfield, Ashland and Crestline areas network with each other. Some attendees also traveled from Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.

