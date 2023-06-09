Alta Florist owners

Alta Florist & Greenhouse owners Josh Maurer and Michael Henry serve as members of the Shade Tree Commission (Maurer for 17 years and Henry 18 years).

MANSFIELD -- Josh Maurer and Michael Henry, owners of the Alta Florist & Greenhouse, originally thought the business was founded in 1947.

"The granddaughter of the founder came to us as she ripped through her family album and corrected us very sternly last year that our (founding) was in 1923," Josh Maurer told Mansfield City Council this week.

