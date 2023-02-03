Bank Fraud illustration

A bank fraud case drew the U.S. Secret Service to Mansfield for an investigation of missing money totaling nearly $900,000.

MANSFIELD -- Nearly $900,000 in alleged bank fraud was uncovered during an investigation by Mansfield police and the U.S. Secret Service.

Since June 2022, the Secret Service, along with Mansfield detectives, have identified more than $893,000 in potential/attempted fraud losses, according to MPD Assistant Chief Jason Bammann.

