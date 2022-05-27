MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police department wants to remind all citizens that seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash.
However, there are many people that still don't buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up.
The annual Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on safety, education and strong laws and law enforcement support to save lives. As many of us we begin our summer time travels we urge everyone to wear their safety belts whenever traveling in a motor vehicle and make sure children are in appropriate safe child restraints for their age and weight.
The police department will have saturation patrols in areas to focus on drivers who violate the State of Ohio's seat belt laws and other dangerous driving habits.
Beginning May 30 through June 5, the Mansfield Division of Police will be participating in High Visibility Traffic Enforcement. This traffic enforcement will target high crash areas throughout the city and focus on speed enforcement, safety belts, child restraints, and distracted an aggressive driving, a major cause of injury crashes.
This enforcement detail is federally funded through the Ohio Department of Public Safety, FY 2022 - IDEP/HVE STEP Grant.
During this time, as always, the Mansfield Division of Police would like to remind motorists to follow a few simple rules:
Make sure everyone is buckled up. Every time, all the time! Don't drink and drive. Don't allow someone who has been drinking to drive, and don't ride with someone who has been drinking. If you see someone who is driving impaired, report it by calling 419-522 1234 or 911 for emergencies.
Do not text and drive. Driving requires full attention to your surroundings for the safety of all on the roadway Drive responsibly. A moment lapse could result in a lifetime of regret.
The Mansfield Division of Police wants everyone to have a safe summer and make it home safely from their activities. Remember Click It or Ticket Day or Night.
