MANSFIELD -- Police are searching for a Toledo man accused of attempted murder in the Sunday morning shooting of a Columbus man outside a Mansfield convenience store.
Michael A. Childress, 29, allegedly shot Kenneth Norris, 31, in the head during a dispute at 2:51 a.m. outside the Moto-Mart, 1050 W. Fourth St., according to Mansfield police.
Norris was transported to a local hospital by Mansfield Fire Department paramedics and no further information on his condition was available Monday, according to police.
Capt. Shari Robertson said a preliminary investigation found Childress approached Norris and an unidentified female in the store's parking lot.
"The suspect smacked the female subject across the face and then proceeded to pistol-whip the male victim, who fell to the ground," Robertson said.
She said Childress then shot Norris in the head as he lay on the pavement.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
"The suspect, who was with another female, then fled in a white colored SUV, prior to police arrival," she said.
Robertson said the white SUV has since been recovered. She said Childress is now believed to be in a white 2006 Kia Sportage with Ohio license plate, JAE5836, which is registered to a relative of his girlfriend.
The captain said Childress is believed to be involved in at least one other shooting in Mansfield, also an individual who was shot in the head, within the last two weeks. She said Childress, described as 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous and should not approached.
"If seen, please call 9-1-1 and/or contact local law enforcement," Robertson said.
Anyone with information about the altercation and/or the shooting is asked to call the department's major crimes unit at 419-755-9724.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"