MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Division of Police is asking for the public's help in capturing a murder suspect.
Jayjahnae D. Feagin is wanted in connection with the homicide of Khaalil Petty, 15, who was shot to death on Friday.
"The active investigation has identified Ms. Feagin as the person responsible for shooting Mr. Petty numerous times, following an argument," said Mansfield Police Capt. Shari Robertson. "Investigators and patrol officers have received several tips and have been actively searching for Ms. Feagin, however, she remains at large."
Police say Petty was shot and killed at an apartment on King Street. Feagin then fled the apartment on foot and has not been located. Feagin has made threats to harm herself and is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.
"We are asking that anyone who may come into contact with Ms. Feagin, to refrain from approaching her and immediately call 911 or their local law enforcement agency," Robertson said. "It is still our hope that Ms. Feagin will peacefully surrender to law enforcement by turning herself in to authorities."
This shooting is not believed to be related to the two prior shooting incidents that followed this homicide. All are thought to be unrelated at this time.
This investigation remains ongoing and if anyone knows the whereabouts of Feagin or may have additional information concerning this crime they should call Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.