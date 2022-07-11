MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Division of Police would like to remind the community of the likelihood of road closures and traffic delays due to this weekend's "INKcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival."
The annual event takes place at the historic Ohio State Reformatory located at 100 Reformatory Road.
Olivesburg Road/State Route 545 will be closed during the festival beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 15 until 4 a.m. on Monday, July 18.
There will be temporary road closures and traffic lane changes during each night for egress out of the parking lots off of North Main Street/State Route 13 and on 5th Avenue at U.S. 30.
Due to the high volume of traffic as well as the current construction on U.S. Route 30, traffic delays in the area surrounding the site of the event are expected to occur during this same time period.
The areas most impacted by delays are expected to be State Route 13 north of Harker Street to Harrington Memorial Road; State Route 545 between Wayne Street and Piper Road; East Longview Avenue between North Main Street and Olivesburg Road; and U.S. 30 between U.S. Route 42 and North Trimble Road in both directions.
It is recommended that local motorists take an alternate route to avoid the expected traffic congestion in these areas over this weekend.
