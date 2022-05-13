MANSFIELD -- In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
In recognition of law enforcement officers in Mansfield and throughout the country, the United States Congress has designated May 15 to 21 as Police Week.
"Peace Officer's Memorial Day will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, and we ask that all residents take advantage of this opportunity to honor the men and women who serve Mansfield as police officers, in their own way," Chief Keith Porch stated.
"We ask that you please remember the families of Mansfield Police Officers Brian D. Evans killed Dec. 26, 2007, Michael R. Hutchison killed Feb. 6, 1976, William J. Taylor killed Feb. 26, 1949 and John Englehart Jr. killed Aug. 7, 1893, who have given their lives to protect others in Richland County."
Did you know that according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund website:
Crime fighting has taken its toll. Since the first recorded police death in 1786 there have been over 25,764 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
During 2021, 617 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty, and a total of 102 officers have already been killed in the line of duty this year.
Firearms-related fatalities, and traffic-related fatalities, were the leading cause of officer deaths during 2021. Sixty-two officers were shot and killed in firearm-related incidents, and sixty-one officers were killed in traffic-related incidents.
Four hundred ninety-four officers died as a result of other causes in 2021, (including 11 from 9/11 and 301 from COVID-19 related illness).
There were twenty-one Police K-9 line of duty deaths during 2021 and eight more this year.
Mayor Tim Theaker has issued a proclamation, proclaiming May 15 to 21, 2022 as Police Week and May 15, 2021 as Peace Officer's Memorial Day in the City of Mansfield.
In memory of those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community, Mansfield officers will wear “mourning badges” during National Police Week.
The Mansfield Police Honor Guard will honor the fallen officers at a ceremony held on the second floor of the Mansfield Municipal Building at 9:00 AM, Monday, May 16. Everyone is invited to attend the Memorial Service.
As a reminder, flags on all federal buildings will again fly at half-staff on May 15, commemorating Police Officers Memorial Day. In 1994, President Clinton signed a law P.L. 103-322, requiring the American flag to be lowered on this day as a tribute to the more than 24,280 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
This is a rarest of honors. The only other regularly scheduled day that the flags fly at half-staff is Memorial Day. Like those in our armed services, our fallen law enforcement officers died while protecting the lives and freedoms of others.