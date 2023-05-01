MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police are investigating the city's second murder in less than a week.
An individual was shot to death at a Dunbilt Court address on Sunday night, according to a press release issued Monday morning by Mansfield Police chief Keith Porch.
Due to Ohio House Bill 343 (Marsy’s Law), the victim’s identity is not being released, police stated.
According to authorities, on Sunday at about 6:52 pm, a shot spotter activation alerted officers to 10 gunshots in the area of 20 Dunbilt Court. Officers responded and located a victim at the rear of 8 Dunbilt Court who had sustained gunshot wounds.
"It appears the shooting took place in front of 19 Dunbilt Court and the victim had fled behind the residence at 8 Dunbilt Court," Porch stated in the release.
The victim was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield where they succumb to their injuries. Detectives processed the scene and followed leads throughout the evening.
Anyone with information about this investigation should call Major Crimes Detective Larry Shacherer at 419-755-9766.
This is the second homicide in Mansfield in the last six days.
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday at 565 W. Fourth St. Officers were called to that scene at around 3:45 p.m. and found that Khiren Willis sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made in connection with that case.